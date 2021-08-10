Tampa police find suspected driver in Saturday's deadly hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said they found the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck who fled after crashing into a pedestrian over the weekend. The pedestrian later died. Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 51-year-old Stephen Patterson. The crash occurred Saturday around midnight. The suspect vehicle was heading south on North Nebraska Avenue and turned into East Robson Street. That's where the pickup truck collided with the pedestrian, who later died at the hospital.