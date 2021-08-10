Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.www.timesunion.com
