Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida, NY

Hyundai Getaway Sales event goes live on Coastal Hyundai website

Times Union
 4 days ago

Up to $3,000 total savings offer on various new Hyundai models. Coastal Hyundai is offering various savings offers on its new vehicle inventory. This Florida-based dealership has the Hyundai getaway sales event going on right now, which has various savings, finance, and lease offers on new vehicles. The first one of these is the savings offer- the HMF Dealer’s choice bonus cash of up to $1,500 on models like the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata, the 2021 Sonata Hybrid, and the 2021 Hyundai Venue.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Elantra#Hyundai Venue#Hybrid Vehicle#Hmf Dealer#Ioniq Hybrid#Santa Fe Hybrid#Elantra Hybrid#Coastal Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy