Climate change is already causing disruptions – here’s what we’re seeing at 5 long-term research sites | Opinion
Michael Paul Nelson, Oregon State University and Peter Mark Groffman, CUNY Graduate Center. Record-breaking heat waves and drought have left West Coast rivers lethally hot for salmon, literally cooked millions of mussels and clams in their shells and left forests primed to burn. The extraordinary severity of 2021’s heat and drought, and its fires and floods, has many people questioning whether climate change, fueled by human actions, is progressing even faster than studies have predicted and what that means for the future.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0