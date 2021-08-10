Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Raylen Wilson, elite 2023 LB out of Tallahassee, names SEC heavy top 12

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA linebacker a lot of programs are chasing has pared his list of schools he’s considering from 31 down to 12. Raylen Wilson, a 4-star linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida (Lincoln), announced on social media that his top 10 schools had a lot of SEC flavor in them. It was Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon and Notre Dame.

