Mother Nature appears to be whipping up a busy storm season for Florida. Tropical Depression Fred approaching Florida this weekend with another system not far behind it serves as a reminder for residents to finalize storm preparations. Forecasters said people may notice the effects of Fred before it reaches the state Sunday as the next tropical system. Wind and rainfall impacts from Fred are possible during the weekend in Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. An 80% chance of rain is expected for both today and Sunday in The Villages, remaining high at 70% on Monday, said Jerry del Castillo, a forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.