All The Moving Parts Fit Together In This Smart, Emotional Debut Novel

Have you ever thought to yourself, "Do I like this person in a friendly way, or do I like them in a romantic relationship way?" If you can't figure out exactly how you feel about one of your friends, you might be in (or want to be in) a queerplatonic relationship. Also known as a quasiplatonic relationship, quirkyplatonic relationship, or qplatonic relationship (abbreviated QPR), this kind of relationship goes further than a platonic relationship, but it's not necessarily romantic. This is the aspect that causes the most confusion when people first hear about this kind of connection, because usually, the word platonic refers to a friendship that has trust, loyalty, and love but none of the sexual aspects. On the other hand, queerplatonic relationships bend the rules of traditional heteronormative relationships because they encompass more than just friendship or romance — they're rooted in deep intimacy and emotional closeness that you find in a romantic relationship.