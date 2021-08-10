The Big Mad: Conspiracy Theorists, Pandering Pardons and Blue-Ribbon Stupidity

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:. Pardon Me?: Evidently it's not enough that Mark McCloskey and his wife were pardoned by the governor for crimes they freely admitted to committing, as St. Louis' most gun-surrendering lawyers are now suing the state (and Kim Gardner for good measure, despite the fact she did not negotiate the plea agreement) in a bid to get those same guns back. As reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, McCloskey, who has stated clearly that he would do those crimes again, filed a civil suit this week in the hopes the state will re-arm him so that he has the ability to do so. Never mind the fact that the couple consented in their plea agreement to the destruction of the guns, and never mind the fact the special prosecutor who handled the case says that nothing about the governor's pardon entitles them to get them back — the Senate hopeful has potential voters to woo, and willfully handing over his firearms to the government isn't gonna get him far with that crowd. As with everything about McCloskey's vainglorious run for public office, the whole thing is nothing more than a culture-war-stoking stunt, only unlike the exhausting missives about “cancel culture” and other nonexistent threats he spends all day tweeting, this one is set to waste taxpayer money. Can these people just fuck back off to their mansion already?