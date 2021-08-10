Cancel
Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis — ‘The road keeps going’

Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Christina Applegate announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” the 49-year-old actress tweeted early Tuesday morning. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this...

www.sacbee.com

EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Selma Blair Chronicles Multiple Sclerosis Battle in Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc

Selma Blair is chronicling her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in the deeply intimate and personal documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. On Thursday, Discovery+ shared the first, very emotional trailer for the film, which opens with the 49-year-old actress candidly saying, "I always thought I was on a reality show. Like, I was in a documentary but only God would see it, and disapprove."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Watch the raw and emotional trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' about the actress' MS battle

The first trailer has been released for Introducing, Selma Blair, a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair‘s battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments of Selma dealing with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
CelebritiesVulture

Selma Blair Thought She Was Filming ‘the Final Days of My Life’ for Her Documentary

In 2018, Selma Blair beat the tabloids to the punch and revealed that she had been quietly living with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. Now, in the trailer for her new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the actress has decided to share her journey since the aftermath of her public diagnosis: From chemotherapy to stem-cell transplants to her hair falling out, the situation became so dire that Blair at one point believed she was “shooting the final days of my life” in a hospital room. “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove,” she explains in the trailer. “I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, but because I’m fighting MS … I feel like I’m in that Tom Hanks movie where he’s stranded on an island.” Introducing will be released in theaters and on Discovery+ in October.
Moviesthefocus.news

How to watch the Selma Blair documentary: Streaming options and release date confirmed

The first trailer has just been released for Selma Blair’s heartbreaking and honest documentary about adapting to life with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed with the condition in 2018 as fans across the world shared their messages of support for the Hellboy actor. We take a look at the new trailer, and let you know where you can watch, and stream, this touching documentary.
MoviesTODAY.com

'I was told to make plans for dying': Watch trailer for Selma Blair documentary

When Christina Applegate revealed earlier this week she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair was right there to express her sympathy — because Blair has been struggling with her own MS diagnosis since 2018. Now, Blair is the subject of "Introducing, Selma Blair," a discovery+ documentary focusing on...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything Cameron Diaz Has Said About Stepping Away From Acting Over the Years

Finding peace and moving on. Cameron Diaz consistently booked blockbuster features in the 1990s and 2000s, however, as of March 2018, she took a step back from the limelight. At the time, the California native reunited with her The Sweetest Thing costars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate and the Dead to Me star pondered why it had been a while since they all hung out together.

