Wales Interactive has carved a niche with their interactive movies over the past few years, with titles such as Late Shift and The Complex, a crime flick and a sci-fi thriller, respectively. I may not think all of their titles are bangers as games, but I do have to praise their genre variety, as well as production values. Their latest title, Night Book, is yet another completely different take on FMV games, being more of a horror flick this time around. Sadly, they went for some of the cheapest, most clichéd kinds of cinematic horror…