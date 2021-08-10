Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Winning the 5g Race with China

By Scott W. Harold
rand.org
 6 days ago

Chinese leaders have promoted 5G ICT as a component of both the Belt and Road Initiative and Military-Civil Fusion—efforts intended to extend China's influence around the world for national, commercial, and military advantage. Under Chinese law, 5G ICT firms like Huawei and ZTE are required to grant Chinese authorities access to any data that touches their systems. In response, the U.S. and Japan should consider working to counter the advantages of Chinese firms by cutting off their access to key markets, technology inputs, talent, and capital ("tripping the competition"); build up free-world alternatives ("running faster"); and restructure the global playing field to protect privacy, economic competition, and national security ("putting the fix in").

www.rand.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#5g#Chinese#Zte#Open Radio Access Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Huawei
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
SportsNewsweek

U.S. Beats China in Gold Medal Race After Historic Women's Volleyball Win

The United States will take home the most medals from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics that wrap up Sunday, including the coveted title of the most gold medals won. Just as it looked like China would win the most gold medals, the United States darted past its rival on the final day of the COVID-delayed Games.
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

The U.S. Southern Command says China is looking for deep-sea ports in the DR

Admiral Craig Fowler, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has accused China of seeking deeper water ports in the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries that could harm the environment. “China searches for deep-sea ports in Jamaica, Dominican RepublicEl Salvador, Argentina and elsewhere … these ports are designed to...
Chinafroggyweb.com

Analysis-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

BEIJING (Reuters) – A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban official decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country’s social media. Since then, China’s propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing...
Economyoffshore-technology.com

How China is charging ahead in the electric vehicle race

“Don’t waste your time and money.” This was the warning from Wang Chuanfu, CEO of auto and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD, to the CEO of Xiaomi on the matter of making EVs in China. The perhaps not-so-friendly advice was given to Xiaomi’s Lei Jun at an entrepreneur event this...
TechnologyLight Reading

China sidelines foreign vendors in giant 5G tenders

Foreign vendors have again been sidelined in China's latest blockbuster 5G tender. China Telecom and China Unicom allocated 97% of their 2.1 GHz joint tender to Huawei, ZTE and Datang Mobile, with just under 3% going to Ericsson, according to Reuters and China domestic media reports. That is despite Ericsson reportedly submitting the lowest bid, 13% below Huawei's price of 20.53 billion yuan ($3.18 billion).
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Ericsson wins 5G radio contracts in China — sources

STOCKHOLM/SHANGHAI (Aug 2): Sweden's Ericsson won a 3% share in a joint 5G radio contract from China Telecom and China Unicom, according to sources familiar with the matter. Nokia, which was expected to take away Ericsson's market share in China, did not receive any share, according to a tender document published by the Chinese companies.
BusinessFierceWireless

Ericsson nabs part of latest 5G RAN contract in China, Nokia left out – report

It appears that Ericsson was successful in securing a portion of Chinese mobile operators’ latest 5G tender, while Nokia was left out. Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Sweden’s Ericsson won a 3% share in China Telecom and China Unicom’s joint 5G radio access network (RAN) contract. Ericsson had already warned of expected market share loss in China, pointing to geopolitical tensions involving its home base of Sweden. In July the vendor won just 2% share for China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network’s 5G radio tender, down from 11% in 2020.
Technologytelecoms.com

China to drive private 5G network growth despite regulatory headwind– research

Private 5G networks are on the verge of taking off in a big way worldwide, with China leading the way, according to new research published this week. While China’s sheer scale means it is often ahead of the pack where numbers are concerned, its leading position in 5G private network revenues is not clear cut due to regulatory issues in the market. Nonetheless, figures from RAN Research, an arm of Rethink Technology Research, put China ahead of other major regions as the growth curve kicks into life.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China dominates global 5G base station count

Mass 5G network deployments in China resulted in the nation accounting for 80 per cent of the total number of base stations deployed globally by end-July, with China Mobile alone comprising more than a third, Sina Finance reported. Operators had deployed 961,000 5G base stations by the close of last...
Public HealthWashington Post

New restrictions sweep China as officials race to contain delta outbreak

Faced with a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, China is implementing a wave of travel restrictions and quarantine orders, the scale of which has not been seen since the country’s initial explosion of cases from Wuhan last year. Driven by the contagious delta variant, the outbreak will be a closely watched...
SportsNewsweek

10 Events the US Needs to Win to Overtake China in Olympics Gold Medal Race

China still holds a lead in gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics over all other countries with just four days remaining, despite late heroics by Americans late Wednesday night. There are only four days remaining in the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, and China holds a lead of 32-27 over the United States when it comes to gold medals. The U.S. leads the overall medal tally with 83—followed by China's 71—but that was expected as the U.S. had way more athletes at these Games.
Worldsdxcentral.com

China Deemed ‘Epicenter’ of Global 5G Innovation

China commands a global lead on 5G as the country’s mobile network operators approach 1 million 5G base stations combined. China Mobile this week said it ended second-quarter 2021 with 251 million 5G customers. The world’s largest wireless carrier ended the quarter with 26.5% of its 946 million customers on a 5G package, including 127 million lines of services described as 5G network customers. The operator’s total 5G customer base jumped 65% year over year.
Sportschatsports.com

China and the U.S. are in a tight race for the most gold medals.

The United States has won the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics and will be the only country to take home more than 100. But with one day of competition left, the race for the most gold medals is a tight contest between the United States and China. That race...
Technologyaithority.com

Huawei, China Mobile, and Industry Partners Release 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution Document

Huawei released a document titled 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution from a Network Perspective Towards a New Era of Intelligent Connect X with China Mobile and other industry partners. This document is the first in the industry to expand the architecture and technical direction of 5G-Advanced, with the goal of providing guidelines that advance 5G technologies and build a sustainable 5G industry.
Worldmobileworldlive.com

China Mobile profit rises on 5G gains

China Mobile booked profit and revenue growth in H1, driven by double-digit increases in broadband and enterprise sales, rising mobile ARPU and strong uptake of 5G services. In a statement, chairman Yang Jie noted mobile ARPU improved for the first time since 2018. It added 86 million 5G package subscribers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy