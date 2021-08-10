Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Binding of SEP-363856 within TAAR1 and the 5HT receptor: implications for the design of novel antipsychotic drugs

By Pramod C. Nair ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8630-0121
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent medications for schizophrenia typically modulate dopaminergic neurotransmission. While affecting positive symptoms, antipsychotic drugs have little clinical effect on negative symptoms and cognitive impairment. Moreover, newer ‘atypical’ antipsychotic drugs also have significant metabolic adverse-effects. The recent positive clinical trial of the novel drug candidate SEP-363856, which targets non-dopamine receptors (trace amine-associated receptor and the 5HT1A receptor), is a potentially promising development for the management of schizophrenia. In this perspective, we briefly overview the role of TAAR1 and the 5HT1A receptor in schizophrenia and explore the specific binding characteristics of SEP-363856 at these receptors. Molecular dynamics simulations (MDS) indicate that SEP-363856 interacts with a small, common set of conserved residues within the TAAR1 and 5HT1A ligand-binding domain. The primary interaction of SEP-363856 involves binding to the negatively charged aspartate residue (Asp1033.32, TAAR1; Asp1163.32, 5HT1A). In general, the binding of SEP-363856 within TAAR1 involves a greater number of aromatic contacts compared to 5HT1A. MDS provides important insights into the molecular basis of binding site interactions of SEP-363856 with TAAR1 and the 5HT1A receptor, which will be beneficial for understanding the pharmacological uniqueness of SEP-363856 and for the design of novel drug candidates for these newly targeted receptors in the treatment of schizophrenia and related disorders.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychotropic Drugs#Design#Taar1#Sep 363856#Mds#Insel#Lancet#Chant D#Isohanni M#Schizophr Bull#Mueser Pr#Hc#Cas#Wg#Treatment Resistant#Bilder Rm#Agid O#Marder Sr#Npj#Kapur S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Design of peptides with strong binding affinity to poly(methyl methacrylate) resin by use of molecular simulation-based materials informatics

Peptides with strong binding affinities for poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) resin were designed by use of materials informatics technology based on molecular dynamics simulation for the purpose of covering the resin surface with adhesive peptides, which were expected to result in eco-friendly and biocompatible biomaterials. From the results of binding affinity obtained with this molecular simulation, it was confirmed that experimental values could be predicted with errors <10%. By analyzing the simulation data with the response-surface method, we found that three peptides (RWWRPWW, EWWRPWR, and RWWRPWR), which consist of arginine (R), tryptophan (W), and proline (P), have strong binding affinity to the PMMA resin. These amino acids were effective because arginine and tryptophan have strong binding affinities for methoxycarbonyl groups and methyl groups, which are the main constituents of the PMMA resin, and proline stabilizes the flat zigzag structures of the peptides in water. The strong binding affinities of the three peptides were confirmed by experiments (surface plasmon resonance methods).
HealthNature.com

Accumbens D2-MSN hyperactivity drives antipsychotic-induced behavioral supersensitivity

Antipsychotic-induced dopamine supersensitivity, or behavioral supersensitivity, is a problematic consequence of long-term antipsychotic treatment characterized by the emergence of motor abnormalities, refractory symptoms, and rebound psychosis. The underlying mechanisms are unclear and no approaches exist to prevent or reverse these unwanted effects of antipsychotic treatment. Here we demonstrate that behavioral supersensitivity stems from long-lasting pre, post and perisynaptic plasticity, including insertion of Ca2+-permeable AMPA receptors and loss of D2 receptor-dependent inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) in D2 receptor-expressing medium spiny neurons (D2-MSNs) in the nucleus accumbens core (NAcore). The resulting hyperexcitability, prominent in a subpopulation of D2-MSNs (21%), caused locomotor sensitization to cocaine and was associated with behavioral endophenotypes of antipsychotic treatment resistance and substance use disorder, including disrupted extinction learning and augmented cue-induced cocaine-seeking behavior. Chemogenetic restoration of IPSCs in D2-MSNs in the NAcore was sufficient to prevent antipsychotic-induced supersensitivity, pointing to an entirely novel therapeutic direction for overcoming this condition.
CancerNature.com

A novel human endometrial epithelial cell line for modeling gynecological diseases and for drug screening

Endometrium-related malignancies including uterine endometrioid carcinoma, ovarian clear cell carcinoma and ovarian endometrioid carcinoma are major types of gynecologic cancer, claiming more than 13,000 women’s lives annually in the United States. In vitro cell models that recapitulate “normal” endometrial epithelial cells and their malignant counterparts are critically needed to facilitate the studies of pathogenesis in endometrium-related carcinomas. To achieve this objective, we have established a human endometrial epithelial cell line, hEM3, through immortalization and clonal selection from a primary human endometrium culture. hEM3 exhibits stable growth in vitro without senescence. hEM3 expresses protein markers characteristic of the endometrial epithelium, and they include PAX8, EpCAM, cytokeratin 7/8, and ER. hEM3 does not harbor pathogenic germline mutations in genes involving DNA mismatch repair (MMR) or homologous repair (HR) pathways. Despite its unlimited capacity of in vitro proliferation, hEM3 cells are not transformed, as they are not tumorigenic in immunocompromised mice. The cell line is amenable for gene editing, and we have established several gene-specific knockout clones targeting ARID1A, a tumor suppressor gene involved in the SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling. Drug screening demonstrates that both HDAC inhibitor and PARP inhibitor are effective in targeting cells with ARID1A deletion. Together, our data support the potential of hEM3 as a cell line model for studying the pathobiology of endometrium-related diseases and for developing effective precision therapies.
ScienceNature.com

Citral modulates virulence factors in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is responsible for high morbidity and mortality rates. Citral has been studied in the pharmaceutical industry and has shown antimicrobial activity. This study aimed to analyze the antimicrobial activity of citral in inhibiting biofilm formation and modulating virulence genes, with the ultimate goal of finding a strategy for treating infections caused by MRSA strains. Citral showed antimicrobial activity against MRSA isolates with minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values between 5 mg/mL (0.5%) and 40 mg/mL (4%), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) values between 10 mg/mL (1%) and 40 mg/mL (4%). The sub-inhibitory dose was 2.5 mg/mL (0.25%). Citral, in an antibiogram, modulated synergistically, antagonistically, or indifferent to the different antibiotics tested. Prior to evaluating the antibiofilm effects of citral, we classified the bacteria according to their biofilm production capacity. Citral showed greater efficacy in the initial stage, and there was a significant reduction in biofilm formation compared to the mature biofilm. qPCR was used to assess the modulation of virulence factor genes, and icaA underexpression was observed in isolates 20 and 48. For icaD, seg, and sei, an increase was observed in the expression of ATCC 33,591. No significant differences were found for eta and etb. Citral could be used as a supplement to conventional antibiotics for MRSA infections.
CancerNature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells for gamma–delta T cell malignancies

Cancers derived from the malignant transformation of gamma–delta (γδ) T cells carry very poor prognosis. The major pathologies recognised are γδ T acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (γδ T-ALL), and two lymphoma subtypes: hepatosplenic T cell lymphoma (HSTL) and primary cutaneous γδ T cell lymphoma (PCγδ-TCL) [1]. γδ T-ALL represents approximately 10% of cases of T-ALL and is associated with high rates of induction failure, relapse and excess mortality [2]. HSTL is a rare (approximately 3% of cases of T cell lymphoma [1]) but highly aggressive disorder, which typically presents in males in the 2nd or 3rd decade of life, often in association with immunosuppressive therapy [3]. It carries the worst prognosis of all lymphoma subtypes, with a median survival of only 6–8 months [4] and only isolated cases of long-term survival [5]. PCγδ-TCL is also rare (approximately 1% of skin lymphomas [1]) and presents with cutaneous involvement, typically associated with visceral and/or bone marrow disease. Again, outcomes are poor, with 75% 1-year mortality in the largest published case series [6].
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
WildlifeNature.com

Insights into a receptor that lets insects sense scents

In insects, odorant receptor proteins form membrane ion channels that open on binding to an odorant molecule. The structures of an inactive and an active channel lend insights into how insects detect and distinguish between odours. Emily R. Liman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4765-5496 0. Emily R. Liman is in the Section of...
JapanNature.com

Monolithic polymeric porous superhydrophobic material with pneumatic plastron stabilization for functionally durable drag reduction in blood-contacting biomedical applications

Superhydrophobic (SHP) surfaces can provide substantial reductions in flow drag forces and reduce blood damage in cardiovascular medical devices. However, strategies for functional durability are necessary, as many SHP surfaces have low durability under abrasion or strong fluid jetting or eventually lose their air plastron and slip-flow capabilities due to plastron gas dissolution, high fluid pressure, or fouling. Here, we present a functional material that extends the functional durability of superhydrophobic slip flow. Facile modification of a porous superhydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon) foam produced suitable surface structures to enable fluid slip flow and resist protein fouling. Its monolithic nature offered abrasion durability, while its porosity allowed pressurized air to be supplied to resist fluid impalement and to replenish the air plastron lost to the fluid through dissolution. Active pore pressure control could resist high fluid pressures and turbulent flow conditions across a wide range of applied pressures. The pneumatically stabilized material yielded large drag reductions (up to 50%) even with protein fouling, as demonstrated from high-speed water jetting and closed loop pressure drop tests. Coupled with its high hemocompatibility and impaired protein adsorption, this easily fabricated material can be viable for incorporation into blood-contacting medical devices.
IndustryNature.com

Distinct mutations in importin-β family nucleocytoplasmic transport receptors transportin-SR and importin-13 affect specific cargo binding

Importin-(Imp)β family nucleocytoplasmic transport receptors (NTRs) are supposed to bind to their cargoes through interaction between a confined interface on an NTR and a nuclear localization or export signal (NLS/NES) on a cargo. Although consensus NLS/NES sequence motifs have been defined for cargoes of some NTRs, many experimentally identified cargoes of those NTRs lack those motifs, and consensus NLSs/NESs have been reported for only a few NTRs. Crystal structures of NTR–cargo complexes have exemplified 3D structure-dependent binding of cargoes lacking a consensus NLS/NES to different sites on an NTR. Since only a limited number of NTR–cargo interactions have been studied, whether most cargoes lacking a consensus NLS/NES bind to the same confined interface or to various sites on an NTR is still unclear. Addressing this issue, we generated four mutants of transportin-(Trn)SR, of which many cargoes lack a consensus NLS, and eight mutants of Imp13, where no consensus NLS has been defined, and we analyzed their binding to as many as 40 cargo candidates that we previously identified by a nuclear import reaction-based method. The cargoes bind differently to the NTR mutants, suggesting that positions on an NTR contribute differently to the binding of respective cargoes.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Twelve-month specific IgG response to SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain among COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors in Wuhan

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24230-5, published online 6 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the abstract, which incorrectly read ‘The level of RBD-IgG decreases with time, with the titer stabilizing at 64.3% of the initial level by 9 month’. The correct version replaces this sentence with ‘The level of RBD-IgG decreases with time, with the titer stabilizing at 35.7% of the initial level by the 9th month’. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
HealthNature.com

Integrating flexible electronics for pulsed electric field delivery in a vascularized 3D glioblastoma model

Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive brain tumor, very invasive and thus difficult to eradicate with standard oncology therapies. Bioelectric treatments based on pulsed electric fields have proven to be a successful method to treat cancerous tissues. However, they rely on stiff electrodes, which cause acute and chronic injuries, especially in soft tissues like the brain. Here we demonstrate the feasibility of delivering pulsed electric fields with flexible electronics using an in ovo vascularized tumor model. We show with fluorescence widefield and multiphoton microscopy that pulsed electric fields induce vasoconstriction of blood vessels and evoke calcium signals in vascularized glioblastoma spheroids stably expressing a genetically encoded fluorescence reporter. Simulations of the electric field delivery are compared with the measured influence of electric field effects on cell membrane integrity in exposed tumor cells. Our results confirm the feasibility of flexible electronics as a means of delivering intense pulsed electric fields to tumors in an intravital 3D vascularized model of human glioblastoma.
ScienceNature.com

Long non-coding RNA MALAT1 enhances angiogenesis during bone regeneration by regulating the miR-494/SP1 axis

Bone regeneration is a coordinated process involving connections between blood vessels and osteocytes. Angiogenesis and osteogenesis are tightly connected throughout the progression of bone regeneration. This study aimed to explore the underlying mechanism of metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1)-regulated angiogenesis during bone regeneration. Gene and protein expression was detected by quantitative real-time PCR and western blot assay. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) secretion was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. To evaluate the effect of osteogenic differentiation, alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining assays were performed. Proliferation was detected by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide assay. Migration and angiogenesis were measured using Transwell and tube formation assays. A dual luciferase reporter assay was performed to confirm the binding relationship among MALAT1, miR-494, and specificity protein 1 (SP1). Expression levels of MALAT1, SP1, and VEGFA were elevated and miR-494 was suppressed in MC3T3-E1 cells after culture in osteogenic medium. MALAT1 knockdown suppressed the osteogenic differentiation of MC3T3-E1, since ALP activity, mineralized nodules, and expression of the osteodifferentiated markers runt-related transcription factor 2 and osterix were restrained. In addition, MALAT1 silencing inhibited angiogenesis during bone regeneration, as the proliferation, migration, and capillary tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells were blocked. Furthermore, miR-494 was directly targeted by MALAT1 and regulated the SP1/Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2)/bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) axis by targeting SP1. Furthermore, miR-494 overexpression inhibited angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Moreover, SP1 overexpression or miR-494 inhibition rescued the regulatory effect of sh-MALAT1 on angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Taken together, these findings indicate that MALAT1 promotes angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation by targeting miR-494 and activating the SP1/TLR2/BMP2 pathway, suggesting a novel target for bone regeneration therapy by promoting angiogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Activation pathway of a G protein-coupled receptor uncovers conformational intermediates as targets for allosteric drug design

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are the most common proteins targeted by approved drugs. A complete mechanistic elucidation of large-scale conformational transitions underlying the activation mechanisms of GPCRs is of critical importance for therapeutic drug development. Here, we apply a combined computational and experimental framework integrating extensive molecular dynamics simulations, Markov state models, site-directed mutagenesis, and conformational biosensors to investigate the conformational landscape of the angiotensin II (AngII) type 1 receptor (AT1 receptor) — a prototypical class A GPCR—activation. Our findings suggest a synergistic transition mechanism for AT1 receptor activation. A key intermediate state is identified in the activation pathway, which possesses a cryptic binding site within the intracellular region of the receptor. Mutation of this cryptic site prevents activation of the downstream G protein signaling and β-arrestin-mediated pathways by the endogenous AngII octapeptide agonist, suggesting an allosteric regulatory mechanism. Together, these findings provide a deeper understanding of AT1 receptor activation at an atomic level and suggest avenues for the design of allosteric AT1 receptor modulators with a broad range of applications in GPCR biology, biophysics, and medicinal chemistry.
ScienceNature.com

Thermosuperrepellency of a hot substrate caused by vapour percolation

Drop rebound after collision with a very hot substrate is usually attributed to the Leidenfrost effect, characterized by intensive film boiling in a thin vapour gap between the liquid and substrate. Similarly, drop impact onto a cold superhydrophobic substrate leads to a complete drop rebound, despite partial wetting of the substrate. Here we study the repellent properties of hot smooth hydrophilic substrates in the nucleate boiling, non-Leidenfrost regime and discover that the thermally induced repellency is associated with vapour percolation on the substrate. The wetting structure in the presence of the percolating vapour rivulets is analogous to the Cassie-Baxter wetting mode, which is a necessary condition for the repellency in the isothermal case. The theoretical predictions for the threshold temperature for vapour percolation agree well with the experimental data for drop rebound and correspond to the minimum heat flux when spray cooling.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of free fatty acid binding protein with central aortic stiffness, myocardial dysfunction and preserved ejection fraction heart failure

There is an established link between cardiometabolic abnormality, central arterial stiffness, and preserved ejection fraction heart failure (HFpEF). Adipocyte free fatty acid binding protein (a-FABP) has been shown to signal endothelial dysfunction through fatty acid toxicity, though its role in mediating ventricular-arterial dysfunction remains unclear. We prospectively examined the associations of a-FABP with central arterial pressure using non-invasive applanation tonometry (SphygmoCor) and cardiac structure/function (i.e., tissue Doppler imaging [TDI] and global longitudinal myocardial strain [GLS]) in patients with cardiometabolic (CM) risk (n = 150) and HFpEF (n = 50), with healthy volunteers (n = 49) serving as a control. We observed a graded increase of a-FABP across the healthy controls, CM individuals, and HFpEF groups (all paired p < 0.05). Higher a-FABP was independently associated with higher central systolic and diastolic blood pressures (CSP/CPP), increased arterial augmentation index (Aix), lower early myocardial relaxation velocity (TDI-e′), higher left ventricle (LV) filling (E/TDI-e′) and worsened GLS (all p < 0.05). During a median of 3.85 years (interquartile range: 3.68–4.62 years) follow-up, higher a-FABP (cutoff: 24 ng/mL, adjusted hazard ratio: 1.01, 95% confidence interval: 1.001–1.02, p = 0.04) but not brain natriuretic peptide, and higher central hemodynamic indices were related to the incidence of heart failure (HF) in fully adjusted Cox models. Furthermore, a-FABP improved the HF risk classification over central hemodynamic information. We found a mechanistic pathophysiological link between a-FABP, central arterial stiffness, and myocardial dysfunction. In a population with a high metabolic risk, higher a-FABP accompanied by worsened ventricular-arterial coupling may confer more unfavorable outcomes in HFpEF.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
CancerNature.com

RNA-binding protein 39: a promising therapeutic target for cancer

RNA-binding motif protein 39 (RBM39), as a key factor in tumor-targeted mRNA and protein expression, not only plays a vital role in tumorigenesis, but also has broad development prospects in clinical treatment and drug research. Moreover, since RBM39 was identified as a target of sulfonamides, it has played a key role in the emerging field of molecule drug development. Hence, it is of great significance to study the interaction between RBM39 and tumors and the clinical application of drug-targeted therapy. In this paper, we describe the possible multi-level regulation of RBM39, including gene transcription, protein translation, and alternative splicing. Importantly, the molecular function of RBM39 as an important splicing factor in most common tumors is systematically outlined. Furthermore, we briefly introduce RBM39’s tumor-targeted drug research and its clinical application, hoping to give reference significance for the molecular mechanism of RBM39 in tumors, and provide reliable ideas for in-depth research for future therapeutic strategies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Influence of scalp block on oncological outcomes of high-grade glioma in adult patients with and without isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation

High-grade gliomas are notorious for a high recurrence rate even after curative resection surgery. Studies regarding the influence of scalp block on high-grade gliomas have been inconclusive, possibly because the condition’s most important genetic mutation profile, namely the isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation, had not been analyzed. Therefore, we conducted a single-center study including patients with high-grade glioma who underwent tumor resection between January 2014 and December 2019. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed that scalp block was associated with longer progression-free survival (PFS; 15.17 vs. 10.77 months, p = 0.0018), as was the IDH1 mutation (37.37 vs. 10.90 months, p = 0.0149). Multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed that scalp block (hazard ratio: 0.436, 95% confidence interval: 0.236–0.807, p = 0.0082), gross total resection (hazard ratio: 0.405, 95% confidence interval: 0.227–0.721, p = 0.0021), and IDH1 mutation (hazard ratio: 0.304, 95% confidence interval: 0.118–0.784, p = 0.0138) were associated with better PFS. Our results demonstrate that application of scalp block, regardless of IDH1 profile, is an independent factor associated with longer PFS for patients with high-grade glioma.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy