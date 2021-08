There were 50% more construction job openings between May and June 2021 than before the pandemic, with most positions remaining open for an average of 24 days. The skilled labor shortage has been an ongoing issue in the industry for years, and it's only worsened during the pandemic, according to data from PeopleReady Skilled Trades. Skilled trades were one of the few industries where job openings increased month to month throughout the pandemic, but the number of skilled tradespeople remained unchanged. PeopleReady Skilled Trades notes the industry has significant opportunities for those looking for a career change.