Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The schizophrenia susceptibility gene NAGA regulates dendritic spine density: further evidence for the dendritic spine pathology of schizophrenia

By Yifan Li
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. 1. Penzes P, Cahill ME, Jones KA, VanLeeuwen JE, Woolfrey KM. Dendritic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naga#Dendritic Spine#Science And Technology#Susceptibility#Naga#Cahill Me#Cas#Neuroscience#Lange N#Benes Fm#Jama Psychiatry#Bialas Ar#De Rivera H#Presumey J#Whelan Cw#57 65#Yy1#Sieberts#Haroutunian V#N Glycosylation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers unlock genetic 'treasure map' for chronic kidney disease

Despite impacting an estimated 850 million people and being responsible for 1 in 60 deaths worldwide, few treatments are available for chronic kidney disease. Understanding the genetic variations associated with the disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, in one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of its kind, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. The findings were published Thursday in Nature Genetics.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Strong association of type 2 diabetes with degenerative lumbar spine disorders

Tantalizing connections between type 2 diabetes and degenerative lumbar spine disorders have become increasingly evident. However, the association of type 2 diabetes with degenerative lumbar spine disorders remains unclear. We sought to clarify the association between type 2 diabetes and lumbar spine disorders using nationwide data in Korea. Furthermore, we explored the association of diabetes with the prevalence of spinal procedures. The data in this study was obtained from Korean health claim database. Between 2016 and 2019, totals of 479,680 diabetes and 479,680 age- and sex-matched control subjects were enrolled. Patients with diabetes had more likely to have degenerative lumbar spine disorders and spinal procedures than controls. Using multivariate-adjusted analysis, patients with diabetes were at increased risk of being concomitantly affected by lumbar disc disorder [adjusted odds ratio 1.11 (95% confidence interval 1.10–1.12)], lumbar spondylotic radiculopathy [1.12 (1.11–1.13)], spondylolisthesis [1.05 (1.02–1.08)] and spinal stenosis [1.16 (1.15–1.18)], compared to controls. Furthermore, diabetic patients had an increased risk of undergoing lumbar spinal injection [1.13 (1.12–1.14)], laminectomy [1.19 (1.15–1.23)], and fusion surgery [1.35 (1.29–1.42)]. We demonstrated that type 2 diabetes was significantly associated with lumbar spine disorders and frequent spinal procedures. Our results suggest diabetes as a predisposing factor for lumbar spine disorders.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
Mental HealthNature.com

Novel approaches to estimate prefrontal synaptic strength in vivo in humans: of relevance to depression, schizophrenia, and ketamine

Synaptic strength, defined as the magnitude of the postsynaptic response to a presynaptic action potential, is essential in the creation and adaptation of brain networks and plays a critical role in mental health and illnesses. Converging preclinical evidence indicate loss of glutamatergic synaptic strength in various paradigms of chronic stress and depression. A major challenge in the field is to implement a reliable approach to estimate overall glutamatergic synaptic strength within a brain region in vivo in humans to determine its role in the pathophysiology and treatment of depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Brain gene expression patterns altered by chronic opioid use

The epidemic of opioid abuse affects millions of people worldwide, but researchers know surprisingly little about the molecular changes caused by opioids in the human brain. A new study, which appears in Biological Psychiatry, aims to better understand those molecular events; showing that genes are expressed differently in the brains of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) compared to those not using opioids.
Sciencebcm.edu

A machine learning approach for predicting risk of schizophrenia using a blood test

An innovative strategy that analyzes a region of the genome offers the possibility of early diagnosis of schizophrenia, reports a team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine. The strategy applied a machine learning algorithm called SPLS-DA to analyze specific regions of the human genome called CoRSIVs, hoping to reveal epigenetic markers for the condition.
ScienceNature.com

Long non-coding RNA MALAT1 enhances angiogenesis during bone regeneration by regulating the miR-494/SP1 axis

Bone regeneration is a coordinated process involving connections between blood vessels and osteocytes. Angiogenesis and osteogenesis are tightly connected throughout the progression of bone regeneration. This study aimed to explore the underlying mechanism of metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1)-regulated angiogenesis during bone regeneration. Gene and protein expression was detected by quantitative real-time PCR and western blot assay. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) secretion was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. To evaluate the effect of osteogenic differentiation, alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining assays were performed. Proliferation was detected by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide assay. Migration and angiogenesis were measured using Transwell and tube formation assays. A dual luciferase reporter assay was performed to confirm the binding relationship among MALAT1, miR-494, and specificity protein 1 (SP1). Expression levels of MALAT1, SP1, and VEGFA were elevated and miR-494 was suppressed in MC3T3-E1 cells after culture in osteogenic medium. MALAT1 knockdown suppressed the osteogenic differentiation of MC3T3-E1, since ALP activity, mineralized nodules, and expression of the osteodifferentiated markers runt-related transcription factor 2 and osterix were restrained. In addition, MALAT1 silencing inhibited angiogenesis during bone regeneration, as the proliferation, migration, and capillary tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells were blocked. Furthermore, miR-494 was directly targeted by MALAT1 and regulated the SP1/Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2)/bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) axis by targeting SP1. Furthermore, miR-494 overexpression inhibited angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Moreover, SP1 overexpression or miR-494 inhibition rescued the regulatory effect of sh-MALAT1 on angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Taken together, these findings indicate that MALAT1 promotes angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation by targeting miR-494 and activating the SP1/TLR2/BMP2 pathway, suggesting a novel target for bone regeneration therapy by promoting angiogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
CancerNature.com

RNA-binding protein 39: a promising therapeutic target for cancer

RNA-binding motif protein 39 (RBM39), as a key factor in tumor-targeted mRNA and protein expression, not only plays a vital role in tumorigenesis, but also has broad development prospects in clinical treatment and drug research. Moreover, since RBM39 was identified as a target of sulfonamides, it has played a key role in the emerging field of molecule drug development. Hence, it is of great significance to study the interaction between RBM39 and tumors and the clinical application of drug-targeted therapy. In this paper, we describe the possible multi-level regulation of RBM39, including gene transcription, protein translation, and alternative splicing. Importantly, the molecular function of RBM39 as an important splicing factor in most common tumors is systematically outlined. Furthermore, we briefly introduce RBM39’s tumor-targeted drug research and its clinical application, hoping to give reference significance for the molecular mechanism of RBM39 in tumors, and provide reliable ideas for in-depth research for future therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
HealthNature.com

Enhanced NF-κB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Biologic therapies have transformed the management of psoriasis, but clinical outcome is variable leaving an unmet clinical need for predictive biomarkers of response. Here we perform in-depth immunomonitoring of blood immune cells of 67 patients with psoriasis, before and during therapy with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab, to identify immune mediators of clinical response and evaluate their predictive value. Enhanced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation, induced by TNF and LPS in type-2 dendritic cells (DC) before therapy, significantly correlates with lack of clinical response after 12 weeks of treatment. The heightened NF-κB activation is linked to increased DC maturation in vitro and frequency of IL-17+ T cells in the blood of non-responders before therapy. Moreover, lesional skin of non-responders contains higher numbers of dermal DC expressing the maturation marker CD83 and producing IL-23, and increased numbers of IL-17+ T cells. Finally, we identify and clinically validate LPS-induced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation before therapy as a predictive biomarker of non-response to adalimumab, with 100% sensitivity and 90.1% specificity in an independent cohort. Our study uncovers important molecular and cellular mediators underpinning adalimumab mechanisms of action in psoriasis and we propose a blood biomarker for predicting clinical outcome.
Medical Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Model May ID Schizophrenia Cases by DNA Methylation in Blood​

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A machine learning case-control classifier can identify schizophrenia based on DNA methylation in the blood, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Translational Psychiatry. Chathura J. Gunasekara, Ph.D., from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues trained a schizophrenia...
HealthMedicalXpress

Global and regional alterations in brain structural network in early-onset schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by both brain structural and functional abnormalities. Most of the existing findings, however, were limited to adult patients with established schizophrenia with a long duration of illness. It is still not clear whether the altered brain structural and functional abnormalities observed in adult patients have also been exhibited in children and adolescents with schizophrenia.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Associations Between Schizophrenia Polygenic Liability, Symptom Dimensions, and Cognitive Ability in Schizophrenia.

By Sophie E Legge,Alastair G Cardno,Judith Allardyce,Charlotte Dennison,Leon Hubbard,Antonio F Pardiñas,Alexander Richards,Elliott Rees,Arianna Di Florio,Valentina Escott-Price,Stanley Zammit,Peter Holmans,Michael J Owen,Michael C O'Donovan,James T R Walters. Schizophrenia is a clinically heterogeneous disorder. It is currently unclear how variability in symptom dimensions and cognitive ability is associated with genetic liability for schizophrenia.
Mental HealthNature.com

The continuity of effect of schizophrenia polygenic risk score and patterns of cannabis use on transdiagnostic symptom dimensions at first-episode psychosis: findings from the EU-GEI study

Diagnostic categories do not completely reflect the heterogeneous expression of psychosis. Using data from the EU-GEI study, we evaluated the impact of schizophrenia polygenic risk score (SZ-PRS) and patterns of cannabis use on the transdiagnostic expression of psychosis. We analysed first-episode psychosis patients (FEP) and controls, generating transdiagnostic dimensions of psychotic symptoms and experiences using item response bi-factor modelling. Linear regression was used to test the associations between these dimensions and SZ-PRS, as well as the combined effect of SZ-PRS and cannabis use on the dimensions of positive psychotic symptoms and experiences. We found associations between SZ-PRS and (1) both negative (B = 0.18; 95%CI 0.03–0.33) and positive (B = 0.19; 95%CI 0.03–0.35) symptom dimensions in 617 FEP patients, regardless of their categorical diagnosis; and (2) all the psychotic experience dimensions in 979 controls. We did not observe associations between SZ-PRS and the general and affective dimensions in FEP. Daily and current cannabis use were associated with the positive dimensions in FEP (B = 0.31; 95%CI 0.11–0.52) and in controls (B = 0.26; 95%CI 0.06–0.46), over and above SZ-PRS. We provide evidence that genetic liability to schizophrenia and cannabis use map onto transdiagnostic symptom dimensions, supporting the validity and utility of the dimensional representation of psychosis. In our sample, genetic liability to schizophrenia correlated with more severe psychosis presentation, and cannabis use conferred risk to positive symptomatology beyond the genetic risk. Our findings support the hypothesis that psychotic experiences in the general population have similar genetic substrates as clinical disorders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy