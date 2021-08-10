Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate approves truck equipment mandates, dispatcher oversight measure

By John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday that mandates several requirements for trucking previously approved by the U.S. House and will likely make it into a final bill. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was approved by a vote of 69-30 that was presided over by...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 15

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Truck Drivers#Senate Democrats#Soft Infrastructure#The U S Senate#The U S House#Cagtc#Ooida#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what that means for you

After months of negotiations within the Senate, it finally approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal by a 69-30 vote on Tuesday. According to the White House, the package includes nearly $550 billion in new spending and could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. The next step is for the House of Representatives to review the bill, so there will likely be many hurdles ahead.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Moderate Democrats say infrastructure bill must be law before backing $3.5 trillion spending proposal

Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won't consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Filemon Vela,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Leading Senator Wants to End Extended Federal Unemployment

Brittany Bernstein writes for National Review Online about a key Democrat who has no interest in extending federal unemployment benefits. Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) signaled on Saturday that he would not support including an extension of federal jobless aid for gig workers and long-term unemployed Americans beyond Labor Day in Democrats’ budget reconciliation package this fall.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Senate's Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax is bad for our health

Buried inside the 2,700-page, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate is a program to put in place a national tax on vehicle miles traveled. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has spoken publicly about this initiative, explaining that additional tax resources are needed by the federal government to continue to maintain and expand our transportation infrastructure. Their vehicle miles traveled tax would involve some form of monitoring of how much people drive (through electronic means or self-report) and require every American to pay a tax proportional to those miles. At the heart of this program is a claim that Buttigieg and others are making: Owners of exceptionally efficient or electric-only vehicles should shoulder their fair share of the cost of transportation expenditures, which they generally do not because of their reduced payment of gasoline taxes.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Nine moderate House Democrats demand passage of infrastructure bill ahead of budget resolution, complicating Pelosi’s plans

A group of nine moderate House Democrats told Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they will not vote for a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint until a Senate-approved infrastructure bill clears the chamber, a posture that underscored significant divisions within the party that could undermine President Biden’s economic agenda. The demand on Friday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

With a $3.5 trillion bill, senate to tax the rich more and better serve the elderly, children, the poor ...

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
JC Post

Read what's in the Senate Dems massive $3.5T budget plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a...
Congress & Courtscbslocal.com

Moderate Democrats Threaten Passage of $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won’t consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh...

Comments / 15

Community Policy