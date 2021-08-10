Cancel
Inside the authentication process at StockX, the online retailer set to go public

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline retailer StockX is set to go public. It used to be the market for sneakers, but it has since expanded its items to other collectibles. As the company grows, its authentication process becomes more important. CNBC's Frank Holland got an inside look into the company's authentication warehouse in Detroit, Michigan.

