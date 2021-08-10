Tramel's ScissorTales: Will OU & Texas be like Miami or Arkansas as Big 12 lame ducks?

OU and Texas are lame ducks. Big 12 short-timers. Headed out the door. We don’t know when. The Sooners and Longhorns clearly would like to get out by next summer and join the Southeastern Conference; the schools remaining in the Big 12 want the money that comes from the league’s current television contract to last as long as possible (through the 2024 season). So there will be an impasse.