Michelle Georgescu, 18, had been working as a server at Calandra’s Mediterranean Grill in Fairfield for one month before she realized she had enough. The understaffed restaurant had been clocking the new server for full-time hours when she only wanted to be part time. The lack of communication among workers, multiple responsibilities she took on — including working parties, running food and helping other tables — and her nine-hour shifts left her stressed and drained.