Click here to read the full article. “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams The perfect summer romantic read comes courtesy of Tia Williams, a former beauty editor at the likes of Glamour and Elle turned editorial director at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. — and novelist. A Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, “Seven Days in June” came to Williams one Saturday night while watching “Romeo and Juliet” and she wondered what might’ve happened if the “wild, lovesick teens went their separate ways, and then ran into each other as grown-ups?” Enter Eva and Shane, both successful writers in their own...