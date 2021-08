The United States women's soccer team will not win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. On Monday, the squad lost to Canada 1-0 in the semifinals and will now play in the bronze medal game later this week. The USWNT could never get anything going in the Olympics, winning just two of the five games they played in. This will be the second consecutive Olympics the team won't win a gold medal, losing to Sweden in the quarterfinals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.