Emergent Millennials might struggle to remember a time when luxury was synonymous with excess. There was a time (pre-pandemic, pre-climate crisis, pre-“woke”) when societal values were wildly different and a skincare company could charge hundreds of dollars for non-recyclable plastic packaging, scant science and hype. In the mid-nineties, La Mer had something of a monopoly at the higher end of the market. Its top-secret formula—a fermented broth allegedly concocted by a rocket scientist in an effort to heal burns—took the world by storm at a time when $200 moisturizers were not commonplace. It was, and continues to be, an exceptional product...