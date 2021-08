It has been since March of 2020, that we have been able to go to Canada as tourists! Non-essential workers have been able to go back and forth for months, but if you are not an essential worker, this is super exciting news. As cars lined up Monday when the opening of the border was announced, I couldn't help but feel excited as well! I have lots of Canadian friends who have been suffering mentally and financially, and not to mention, a lot of my dual-citizenship friends had been kept away from their families up north for over a year. Some lost loved ones close to them. As far as Canadians entering the United States, well that is still on hold for the time being.