New York City, NY

Should restaurants shift to a 5-day per week schedule?

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on how much the restaurant industry needs to change, chef Peter Hoffman writes in The New York Times. Hoffman, the former of owner of multiple New York City restaurants, painted a harsh picture of the industry's culture, which he said shames underpaid employees "for taking care of themselves ... and shows little regard for work-life balance," especially in "high-end, prestigous restuarants." For example, before the coronavirus took hold, employees often came in when sick because restaurants are often understaffed, which could lead to flu outbreaks in the kitchen.

theweek.com

Comments / 1

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
#Food Drink#The New York Times
