Should restaurants shift to a 5-day per week schedule?

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on how much the restaurant industry needs to change, chef Peter Hoffman writes in The New York Times. Hoffman, the former of owner of multiple New York City restaurants, painted a harsh picture of the industry's culture, which he said shames underpaid employees "for taking care of themselves ... and shows little regard for work-life balance," especially in "high-end, prestigous restuarants." For example, before the coronavirus took hold, employees often came in when sick because restaurants are often understaffed, which could lead to flu outbreaks in the kitchen.