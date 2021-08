Dana Milbank’s Aug. 8 Washington Sketch column, “We can’t let the terrorists rewrite Jan. 6,” brilliantly combined real Civil War history with the reality that the large-scale, hideous violence perpetrated by then-President Donald Trump and his followers was an attempted coup d’etat to establish Mr. Trump as “President for life,” by whatever name a fascist dictator over the United States. Mr. Trump and his followers came close to success. Though Mr. Trump nearly succeeded, U.S. democracy was saved by the brave Americans in the Capitol Police. Except for them, we would now be under a brutal fascist dictatorship.