Isabel Roloff is feeling "pretty pregnant" as she marks 22 weeks of her pregnancy. The Little People, Big World family member, 25, announced last month that she and husband Jacob Roloff were expecting their first child, a baby boy, and has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy journey so far on Instagram. Monday, she showed off her belly in a sweet photo on her feed, cradling her bump as she shared it felt like it had "grown overnight."