Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals
If you’re in the market for a new way to get around town without using a gas-powered car or person-powered bike, then the Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter deal we found today could be the solution to your problems. It travels at up to 15.5MPH for a maximum of 18.6 miles on a single charge, and right now is down $110 from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.electrek.co
Comments / 0