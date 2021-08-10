Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals

As summer comes to a closer and fall is on the horizon, it’s time to consider what you need to do to prepare your lawn for winter. If you have a cool-season grass in your yard, you’ll want to consider dethatching and aerating your lawn, which is exactly what this $100 Greenworks tool does. Of course, no gas or oil is required as it’s electric, making it a great deal all around. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.