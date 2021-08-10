What the GitOps Model Is and Why It's Taking Off

Machine Learning is quickly becoming an important tool for automation, but failing models and improper background knowledge are creating more issues than they are solving. “I think to build a good machine learning model… if you’re trying to do it repeatedly, you need great talent, you need an outstanding research process, and then finally you need technology and tooling that’s kind of up to date and modern,” said Matthew Granade, co-founder of machine learning platform provider Domino Data Lab. He explained how all three of these elements have to come together and operate in unity in order to create the best possible model, though Granade placed a special emphasis on the second aspect. “The research process determines how you’re going to identify problems to work on, find data, work with other parts of the business, test your results, and deliver those results to the business,” he explained.