Tidwell Group promotes five to partner, including one in Birmingham

Local pharmacy benefits optimizer RxBenefits has added two industry veterans to its board of directors and is in the midst of a large hiring push for 2021. New board appointments include Rick Jelinek, a former executive vice president at CVS Health and Aetna and former chief executive officer of OptumHealth. He will serve as board chairman for RxBenefits. The second addition to the board is Kristi Savacool, former CEO of Aon Hewitt.