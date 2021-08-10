Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Tidwell Group promotes five to partner, including one in Birmingham

By Angel Coker
Birmingham Business Journal
 4 days ago
A Birmingham accounting and advisory firm has promoted five employees across its footprint to partner, including one in its local office.

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

