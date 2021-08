After an investigation, the Colorado Rockies say a fan didn't yell a racial slur at a Miami Marlins player during a game on Sunday after all. It had previously been reported that a fan apparently yelled the N-word at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, during a Sunday game at Coors Field, and the Rockies said they would investigate the incident. But on Monday afternoon, ESPN reported the team has concluded the fan didn't shout a racial slur and that he was, in fact, yelling "Dinger," the name of the team's mascot.