TV Series

‘Reservation Dogs’ Taika Waititi Is “Attracted” to Seeing New Talent on Screen

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Reservation Dogs, Taika Waititi has done it again. Created by Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, FX on Hulu’s latest comedy is just as weird, charming, laugh-out-loud funny, and surprisingly wholesome as What We Do in the the Shadows or Jojo Rabbit. This lovingly crafted world is largely thanks to Reservation Dogs‘ endless stream of delightfully odd supporting characters, the soda-hating cops and all-knowing bicycle twins who make up this world. At the Television Critics Association’s 2021 summer tour, Waititi and Harjo shared what goes into making a great background character and how these people mirror Harjo’s own experience.

MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs

"I'm so sick of famous people." With that declaration, Thor: Ragnarok director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, explains why he was excited to cast unknowns as the leads of his new comedy series Reservation Dogs. Set in co-creator Sterlin Harjo's home state of Oklahoma, this groundbreaking comedy (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime, which will finance their escape to California, to fighting it.

