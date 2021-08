Willie Nelson set a new chart record on Aug. 13, 1988, when his Stardust album officially reached ten consecutive years on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Released in April of 1978, Stardust features Nelson re-interpreting the Great American Songbook, putting his own unique spin on standards from Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. The album represented a dramatic shift in direction from the Outlaw Country that had made Nelson into a superstar, and executives at Columbia Records were nervous about its eclectic mix of country, folk, jazz and pop.