Brazilian streamers are forming coalition to protest Twitch sub price changes

By Tim Masters
invenglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian Twitch streamers are banding together to protest price changes they say are negatively impacting their income. The streaming platform recently made changes to its pricing in an attempt to better reflect local incomes, rather than the one size fits all policy they it before, but not everyone is happy.

#Streamers#Brazilian#Brl#Zygo Media
