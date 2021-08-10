Inside the Clinton Street Theater’s Agnès Varda Festival

“Nice Waxahatchee poster back there,” says Jennifer “JJ” Jones when I join our Zoom call. It’s nice. No one has ever even mentioned it in an interview before. This spring, Jones gathered attention for making a few posters of her own. You may have seen them: they say “Agnès Varda Forever” in big, jagged type, with pull tabs listing various titles by the legendary French filmmaker. To date, Jones has put up more than 450, plastered on utility poles all over Portland. The public art project caught the attention of the Clinton Street Theater, inspiring staff there to program an upcoming Agnès Varda Forever film festival from August 19–31.