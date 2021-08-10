Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen brings much-needed defensive intensity

The Memphis Grizzlies only know how to do the offseason one way — full of surprises and leaving fans confused. Thus far, 2021 is no exception. The Grizzlies front office threw the first curveball when they traded away Jonas Valanciunas and took on two huge contracts to move up seven spots in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, Memphis is an objectively worse team and a fan-favorite player is gone. That said, this trade should work out in the long run.