Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen brings much-needed defensive intensity
On August 6, the Milwaukee Bucks made a trade to replace the defensive intensity P.J. Tucker had provided throughout their championship run. The surprising trade included sending Sam Merrill and two future second round selections to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Grayson Allen. The trade, although controversial, was a good move for Milwaukee due to the biggest strength Allen brings to the table: Defense. He is known as a pest ever since he played in college at Duke. He was an All-American, All-ACC selection, and a borderline dirty player in college.behindthebuckpass.com
