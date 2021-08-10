Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen brings much-needed defensive intensity

By Alexander Koch
Cover picture for the articleOn August 6, the Milwaukee Bucks made a trade to replace the defensive intensity P.J. Tucker had provided throughout their championship run. The surprising trade included sending Sam Merrill and two future second round selections to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Grayson Allen. The trade, although controversial, was a good move for Milwaukee due to the biggest strength Allen brings to the table: Defense. He is known as a pest ever since he played in college at Duke. He was an All-American, All-ACC selection, and a borderline dirty player in college.

The Memphis Grizzlies only know how to do the offseason one way — full of surprises and leaving fans confused. Thus far, 2021 is no exception. The Grizzlies front office threw the first curveball when they traded away Jonas Valanciunas and took on two huge contracts to move up seven spots in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, Memphis is an objectively worse team and a fan-favorite player is gone. That said, this trade should work out in the long run.
When Grayson Allen was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, like most Duke fans and, we’re sure, more Wisconsin fans, our thoughts drifted back to his spectacular debut on the national stage in the 2015 national championship. For a lot of people, he came out of nowhere. Duke fans were aware...
That loud sound you heard Friday afternoon was a collective groan from University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fans after they learned the Milwaukee Bucks had acquired Grayson Allen in a trade. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter that the Bucks will send guard Sam Merrill and a pair of future...
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks are trading for former Duke star Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report from ESPN. Milwaukee is sending Memphis 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks. Allen, who was on the 2015 Duke team that beat Wisconsin in the National...
The Milwaukee Bucks added more shooting to their bench Friday by acquiring guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill and a pair of future second-rounders. What can Allen bring to the Bucks? And why did the Grizzlies move on from a player...
The last time the name Grayson Allen was uttered en masse by Wisconsin sports fans, it was during his time at Duke when he was scoring eight straight for the Blue Devils and helping defeat the Badger men’s basketball team in the 2014-15 National Championship. Today, his name is being...
With 2021 NBA Free Agency officially set to kick off tomorrow, the Milwaukee Bucks will find themselves looking to fill out several holes. While they have their core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday financially locked in for the foreseeable future, the rest cannot be said about the rest of the roster. A handful of Milwaukee’s other key rotational pieces can hit the free market this offseason, and it is a safe assumption that they will lose some of those players after snapping their lengthy title drought.
MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks were looking for some veteran help that would not be too expensive and have found a familiar face. The Bucks are expected to bring back 35 year old point guard George Hill when the league begins it’s new year on Friday. Hill had...
The Miami Heat's defense just got tougher following reports that P.J. Tucker has agreed to a two-year deal to move to South Beach. Fresh from winning his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 36-year-old is expected to be anchor the defensive matrix of head coach Erik Spoelstra and infuse energy each time he is fielded in.
The Toronto Raptors will not be bringing back Rodney Hood next season. After pushing back Hood's contract guarantee date from July 27 to August 3, Toronto has reportedly decided to part ways with the 28-year-old allowing him to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks. Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts. His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.
As the Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2021 offseason, it was clear that the backup point guard position was a spot that desperately needed to be filled. The Bucks have appeared to find their answer. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that when veteran point guard George Hill...
A Duke basketball champ will soon delight the same folks he once tormented. Next season, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen will likely serve as one of the first few men off the bench for the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks. After all, he was the highlight piece in a recent trade that sent Sam Merrill plus a pair of future second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for his services.
Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, Badger, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball, Madison, Wisconsin Badgers, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball. Apr 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports.
The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

