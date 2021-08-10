Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Famous Coffee Shop In Iowa City Becoming Workshop

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR1tx_0bNSPaHk00

(Iowa City, IA)– A coffee shop created nearly five decades ago to provide work for an Iowa City man with disabilities is changing with the times. Jen Knight is part the University of Iowa’s School of Social Work, and says they’ve decided to transition “Wild Bill’s Coffee Shop” to “Wild Bill’s Workshop.” The coffee shop created in 1975 was named for Bill Sackter, who had spent years in a mental institution. His story by his guardian Barry Morrow eventually gained national recognition in an Emmy-winning 1981 T-V movie. Knight says several things brought on the change, including a proliferation now of coffee shops, and a fuller integration of people with disabilities into society. She says they are placing a greater emphasis on clinical social work education for these students who are going to be interacting with people with social disabilities through the workshop.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Iowa City, IA
Restaurants
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Iowa City, IA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Famous Coffee Shop#The University Of Iowa#School Of Social Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Census: Metro populations grew, rural areas lost in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s population has grown in pockets around its largest cities over the past decade, while 68 counties in rural areas lost population. According to U.S. Census data released Thursday, the biggest population gainers were Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Sioux City counties. The fastest-growing area in the state remained Dallas County west of Des Moines, which grew 50.7% to a population of 99,678 in 2020 from just over 66,000 in 2010. The data shows Johnson, Polk, Warren, and Story counties grew more than 10%, and 26 counties increased by less than 10%. The remaining 68 counties lost population.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Book Chronicles Clinton’s Lumber History

(Clinton, IA) — The director of the Sawmill Museum in Clinton has written a book about Clinton’s 19th century “lumber kings.”. Matt Parbs’s book Hidden History of Clinton, Iowa” deals with some of the myths about the city’s position as a leader in the logging industry. He says you hear tales about how the city had the most millionaires per capita or that we were the lumber capital of the world — but he says none of that is quite true. Parbs says the most impressive thing is Clinton was the headquarters of the monopoly that controlled like 90 percent of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois lumber.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Wheelchair America Competition This Weekend

(State) — A program that focuses on the many abilities of people with disabilities is holding its national competition this week, with an Iowa woman among the 30 contestants. Heidi Kriener is Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. She’s a teacher in the Turkey Valley Schools in both the E-S-L and TAG programs....
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Opens

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Fair C-E-O Gary Slater said Thursday it was a hard 14 months waiting for the start of this year’s fair. Slater says they weren’t sure we would be back — but said they were resilient, resourceful, and are back. Governor Kim Reynolds was cheered when she welcomed people at the opening ceremonies.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

U-I Faculty Request Stricter COVID Protocols

(Iowa City, IA) — More than 500 University of Iowa faculty have signed a petition asking the Board of Regents to rethink current COVID-19 protocols. Classes are set to resume for the fall semester on August 23rd. The C-D-C says Johnson County has seen an increase in coronavirus transmissions. There will be no mask or vaccine requirements and the faculty were told they are expected to teach courses in person. Faculty and students can wear masks if they like.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Questioned About State Fair And Covid

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds was asked Thursday about the critics who say the Iowa State Fair bring too many maskless people together and risks the spread of COVID. The governor says RAGBRAI and the Hinterland Music Festival were held with thousands and thousands of people and she...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Tesla Pulls Out Of Fair Due To COVID

(Des Moines, IA) — The opening act at the Iowa State Fair grandstand for the band Styx on August 18th will no longer be Tesla. A statement on the Tesla website says they’re postponing their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19. Tesla founding member and lead guitarist Frank Hannon missed some shows earlier this month and Guitar magazine reports he’s the one who’s tested positive, but the band’s statement doesn’t mention him specifically.
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Transportation Commission Approves Airport Funds

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved seven million dollars for the 2022 State Aviation Program. D-O-T aviation program manager, Shane Wright, says four million dollars is for safety initiatives and planning, and the rest of the money is for infrastructure improvement. He says the eight commercial service airports have the most infrastructure and usually see the most funding. The other general aviation airports across the state also get funding for a wide variety of projects. The airport funding is a mix of federal money and also taxes and fees paid at the airports.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Protestors Want Change In School Mask Policy

(Des Moines, IA) — Parents, children, and medical professionals gathered just outside the State Capitol in Des Moines Wednesday to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to let Iowa schools require masks for students and staff. Tanya Keith is the mother of three. Her youngest is six and not eligible for a...
Spirit Lake, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Spirit Lake Council Votes Against Rezoning For Mental Health Center

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Spirit Lake City Council has voted against changing the city’s zoning ordinance so a mental health access center could open in a commercial area near Spirit Lake’s downtown. Shane Walter, CEO of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services, says the center would reduce the involvement of law enforcement and reduce the use of the emergency room at Spirit Lake’s hospital when someone needs mental health services. Spirit Lake City Councilman Jerry Harbst says the downtown space is limited and there are other areas that they can move into that won’t take any type of rezoning.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Children’s Hospital In Des Moines Cancels Some Procedures

(Des Moines, IA) — Administrators at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines have canceled elective surgeries as the number of patients has increased. Blank says it’s been at capacity for several weeks due to an unusually high number of child respiratory illnesses. The hospital did not give a timeline for how long the elective surgeries will be stopped.
Woodward, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Farmer Reflects On Derecho Aftermath

(Woodward, IA) — The Farm Bureau estimates last year’s derecho caused nearly one-half a billion dollars in damage to Iowa crops. Rod Pierce, who farms near Woodward, is still working on repairing some of his grain bins and two of the bins will be replaced in the next few weeks. Pierce says he’s lucky to have had not only good crop insurance, but insurance on structures and vehicles that covered the replacement value of the property. Pierce says his operation suffered 750-thousand dollars in crop damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy