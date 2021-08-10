Free Summer Concert Series at the Alternatives’ Whitin Mill

The Friends of Bunker Mill Bridge have been enjoying a summer full of live outdoor music following a year of no events at the bridge located southeast of Kalona. The non-profit group has held concerts every week since the beginning of July as a part of the Rockin’ River summer series. A variety of artists from different genres have come to perform including Chad Elliott, Cedar County Cobras, Crystal City, Illinois John Fever, the Tanya English Band and The Boys. Friends of Bunker Mill Bridge Director Scott Allen shares his thoughts on COVID-19’s impact and how they are bouncing back, “It kind of slowed things way down but the thing is now that we’re back in the swing of having some events, people seem super excited and they’re showing up. We’re building up steam pretty quickly.”