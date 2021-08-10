Cancel
Public Health

Otakon 2021 In-Person Event Reaches Total Attendance of Over 25,000

By Aug 10, 12:00
Anime News Network
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"1st major convention event" in Washington D.C. since COVID-19 pandemic started. The staff of the Otakon convention revealed on Tuesday that the in-person Otakon 2021 event had 25,543 unique memberships. The staff noted that despite challenges such as the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation and the 70-day planning period for the convention, the number is down slightly from the 28,430 unique memberships in 2019.

