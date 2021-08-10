7 Stocks to Sell In August Before It’s Too Late

These banks are among the best financial stocks to buy. Analysts think these undervalued bank stocks will benefit from a recovery. Bank stocks are back on the upswing. The financials sector paused this summer as the inflation narrative slowed a bit and the Delta variant picked up steam. However, the huge July jobs number has reminded the market that the economy is still running hot. That generally means that rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are on the horizon. Rising interest rates tend to lead to larger profit margins for banking firms. Several banking stocks hit new 52-week highs following the unemployment data and concurrent surge in interest rates. Despite the category's hot streak, here are eight of the best bank stocks to buy now that still trade at bargain prices.