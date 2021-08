Among the small cap companies making big moves today is PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB). Indeed, PMCB stock is up nearly 60% at the time of writing on very heavy volume. Today’s price action in PMCB stock is a welcome sight for investors in this biotech company. Indeed, shares of PMCB stock have been on quite the downward trajectory over the past six months. Since hitting a high of more than $57 per share in February, shares of PMCB stock have lost more than 90% of their value in an absolute rout.