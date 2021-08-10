Cancel
Nintendo’s Latest Indie World Showcase is Airing Tomorrow

By Kirstin Swalley on August 10, 2021
Cover picture for the articleThe Indie World Showcases have made a name for themselves in recent years to be one of the best places to check out new and upcoming Indies both for Switch, and many of which will launch on other systems as well. The latest is planned to air tomorrow morning and will give players some great new insight on what to look forward to on Nintendo Switch likely for the next coming months and potentially into next year. We’ll likely hear updates on existing titles and of course get brand new looks on titles that haven’t been revealed in the 20 minute planned stream.

