Niantic’s Pikmin AR game is still on track to release this year according to Nintendo’s latest financial results. According to the company’s latest financial report, the Pikmin AR title is still due to release before the end of the year. The report itself said: “In our mobile business, we will focus on continuing to operate the applications that we have released to date, along with the application featuring Pikmin from Niantic that is planned for the second half of 2021,”