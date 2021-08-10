Cancel
Tales of Arise Demo Coming to Consoles Next Week

By Kirstin Swalley on August 10, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest in the Tales series is just a month away, and players have been eagerly awaiting their turn to dive into the epic RPG series once more. For many hoping to get a closer look at the gameplay, Bandai Namco has players covered with the upcoming demo. This will be available for all consoles the title it releasing on in order to give players a taste of what they can look forward to prior to launch. The length and details have not been stated so it will be exciting to check it out when it goes live next week.

