Murfreesboro, TN

How you can help the Child Advocacy Center or Amelia's Closet

By Voice Wire
murfreesborovoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities across the United States answered the call from State Farm to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help by voting for them to bring money to their communities. From Aug. 18 through Aug. 27, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.

