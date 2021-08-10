Utah Jazz free agency: 3 guards to complete the rotation

According to Keith Smith the Utah Jazz have re-signed Jarrell Brantley. The details of the signing have not come out yet. Whatever the details this is a good decision by the Jazz to sign a player that has so many tantalizing tools. In Salt Lake City Summer League, Brantley has been a bulldozer whenever he goes to the rim. That ability to work around the basket, combined with a wide set of skills for a player his his size, is something the Jazz obviously want to keep developing.