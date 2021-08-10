Doeffinger returns to ‘Hot Summer Nights’

Paul Doeffinger, pictured, returns for the Hot Summer Nights concert series this Thursday for a performance at the outdoor pavilion on the grounds of the French Art Colony. FAC | Courtesy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This week’s featured performer for the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series is fan favorite, Paul Doeffinger.

Doeffinger, a well known singer-songwriter, will take the stage on Thursday at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. There will be food available from Lorobi’s Pizza (Downtown) and a cash bar. Admission to the concert is $5 per person and FAC members get in free.

Doeffinger returns to the FAC after several past performances at the venue. Those performances are usually a mix of classic country and rock, as well as some originals.

“We are glad to announce Paul Doeffinger will be entertaining us this Thursday night at the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights,” a news release from the FAC stated. “With his easy going, laid-back style, Paul is always a crowd pleaser.”

Next up on the Hot Summer Nights concert schedule is the popular local band Next Level on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Find the FAC on Facebook or at http://www.frenchartcolony.org/.