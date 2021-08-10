Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Tuesday ruled that Republican Gov. Mike Parson no longer can deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in his order said Parson's administration must give Medicaid coverage to newly eligible adults, despite the governor's resistance to doing so. Beetem also ordered that newly eligible adults won't face any additional restrictions to get health care coverage through the program.

