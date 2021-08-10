Cancel
Cars

MIN USA announces WTF Day and it’s not what you may think

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem odd at first, but MINI USA really did announce the official, national MINI WTF day this week, but it’s really not what you think. The WTF acronym is well known around the world for a certain meaning but that doesn’t mean it can’t have other uses too. In this case, WTF stands for Wave to Friends. That’s right, August 26 was declared MINI Wave to Friends day, a date that has another special meaning for the British brand.

