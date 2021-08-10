MIN USA announces WTF Day and it’s not what you may think

We all want to be healthier, but do you know what’s good for you?. Dr Norman Swan is a physician and medical journalist (7.30, Four Corners, The Project) who provides down to Earth information on a variety of topics, particularly from a health perspective. He is also the co-host of Coronacast with Tegan Taylor and has become one of Australia’s go-to people on all things COVID-19 thanks to his knowledge and charisma… not to mention no BS talk. So when he talks people listen and his new book is no exception to the rule as it was quite a challenge to put it down due to the wealth of relatable facts included in his latest title, So You Think You Know What’s Good For You.