Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announced Saturday she will seek the state’s governorship in 2022. “Working families have been hit hard over the past few years. They are worth the fight,” DeJear, a Democrat, said in a campaign statement ahead of an announcement ceremony in suburban Des Moines. “As your governor, I will spend my time working on solutions by bringing together Iowans from river to river to meet our challenges head on.”