Georgia State

What do I do when my apartment was flooded (causing mold) from not fault of my own and the property only painted over it?

By Asked in Smyrna, GA
 4 days ago

My apartment was flooded from the above tenant and I asked the property what was the procedure for this and their response was they only place fans on floor and paint over the molded was and ceiling. I was horrified of this fact and now I am experiencing mold smells throughout my home and I am HIGHLY allergic to mold causing water eyes, sneezing, chest pains and cough. I reported the damages to my property to my renters insurance, but what about my health? They have no plans to make the space healthy to live in and my lease is up for renewal in October but I really can not afford to move. Please help me!

