An exciting night in Boston for all you Harry Potter fans! Fenway Park will be hosting a screening of the first movie in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary. The movie, “Harry Potter and the the Sorcerer’s Stone,” will be played on Fenway’s center field videoboard on Wednesday, August 18th. Plus, fans who arrive early will be able to walk around the field’s warning track from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., according to an announcement from the team on Tuesday. The gates will open at 6:15 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available at the event as well. To make sure everyone has the best view of the screen, fans will be seated in the lower seating bowl and down the first base line.